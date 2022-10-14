Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Buys 14,197 Shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 45.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,370 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,197 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $5,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 347.6% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. 86.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $155.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $159.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.57.

Jacobs Solutions Trading Up 1.9 %

J opened at $111.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.25 billion, a PE ratio of 31.37, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.89. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.78 and a 1-year high of $150.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $121.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.34.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.84%.

Jacobs Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Jacob Solutions, Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in three segments, Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, and PA Consulting.

Featured Articles

