Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Buys 28,466 Shares of Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG – Get Rating) by 33.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,466 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Employers were worth $4,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Employers by 510.1% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Employers during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Employers by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Hightower 6M Holding LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Employers during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Employers during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $236,000. 79.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Katherine H. Antonello bought 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.81 per share, for a total transaction of $491,530.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,825,504.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EIG stock opened at $35.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $965.23 million, a P/E ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 0.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.68 and its 200 day moving average is $39.73. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.58 and a 12 month high of $43.46.

Employers (NYSE:EIG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. Employers had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 6.47%. The business had revenue of $135.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Employers Holdings, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. Employers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.83%.

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels; and national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

