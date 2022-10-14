Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Buys Shares of 25,959 TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 25,959 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,340,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.08% of TopBuild at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in TopBuild by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,706 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 269 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of TopBuild during the 1st quarter valued at $246,000. Seascape Capital Management bought a new position in shares of TopBuild during the 1st quarter valued at $2,262,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of TopBuild during the 1st quarter valued at $396,000. 97.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BLD opened at $170.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $183.44. The stock has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 1.55. TopBuild Corp. has a 52 week low of $150.71 and a 52 week high of $284.07.

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $4.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. TopBuild had a return on equity of 27.78% and a net margin of 9.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that TopBuild Corp. will post 15.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BLD. StockNews.com cut TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on TopBuild in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $236.00 price target on the stock. Zelman & Associates cut TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on TopBuild from $209.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on TopBuild from $225.00 to $242.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TopBuild has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.50.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

