Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Cuts Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,186 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 817 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $6,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Ross Stores in the first quarter worth $28,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Ross Stores during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in Ross Stores by 1,466.7% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 470 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ross Stores during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Ross Stores by 38.1% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 616 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on ROST shares. Evercore ISI set a $70.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.22.

ROST stock opened at $85.45 on Friday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.24 and a 1 year high of $123.36. The company has a market cap of $29.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.13 and a 200 day moving average of $87.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.13. Ross Stores had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 36.36%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. Ross Stores’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is 29.45%.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

