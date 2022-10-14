Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Raises Stock Holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.05% of Rexford Industrial Realty worth $5,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 70.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,185,000 after buying an additional 27,472 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.8% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 185,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,814,000 after buying an additional 5,021 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty during the first quarter worth about $396,000. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty during the second quarter worth about $293,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $336,883,000. 99.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rexford Industrial Realty

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 15,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.27, for a total transaction of $1,001,894.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,441,034.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rexford Industrial Realty Price Performance

REXR stock opened at $52.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.00 and a 1 year high of $84.68. The firm has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.65.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 29.79% and a return on equity of 3.17%. The company had revenue of $149.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Rexford Industrial Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rexford Industrial Realty Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 132.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $87.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.50.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

Featured Stories

