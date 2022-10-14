Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Reduces Stock Holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,619 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.06% of DaVita worth $4,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 11.5% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 8.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 360,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,864,000 after acquiring an additional 27,826 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 1,416.7% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 12,920 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 3.1% in the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 103.6% in the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 11,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 6,021 shares during the period. 88.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DVA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on DaVita from $150.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Bank of America decreased their price target on DaVita from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays decreased their price target on DaVita from $128.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on DaVita in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on DaVita from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DaVita presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.43.

DaVita Trading Up 2.4 %

NYSE:DVA opened at $89.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $89.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.69, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.41. DaVita Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.97 and a 1 year high of $124.81.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 84.69% and a net margin of 7.17%. DaVita’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

