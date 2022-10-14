Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Reduces Stock Holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) by 57.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 286,674 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 392,260 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.06% of Franklin Resources worth $6,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BEN. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Franklin Resources by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 105,771 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,953,000 after acquiring an additional 27,813 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in Franklin Resources by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 76,304 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 11,664 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 17,923 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 314.9% in the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,402 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. 45.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Franklin Resources in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.88.

Franklin Resources Trading Up 5.2 %

Shares of NYSE BEN opened at $22.21 on Friday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.24 and a twelve month high of $38.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a PE ratio of 6.61, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.22.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 20.25%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Franklin Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is 34.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Franklin Resources Inc bought 4,378 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.74 per share, with a total value of $138,957.72. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 28,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $900,209.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Franklin Resources Inc bought 4,378 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.74 per share, with a total value of $138,957.72. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 28,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $900,209.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer M. Johnson sold 55,201 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total value of $1,587,028.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,870,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,764,455. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 8,728,270 shares of company stock valued at $71,382,706 in the last three months. 23.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.