Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 111,133 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 41.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 153,946 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 111,133 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $5,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CFG. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $18,623,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 225,379 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,649,000 after purchasing an additional 3,919 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 19,884 shares of the bank’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 4,020 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Savings Bank bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $266,000. Institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Citizens Financial Group Price Performance

Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $36.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.34. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.65 and a 52-week high of $57.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 25.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to purchase up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Citizens Financial Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. This is a boost from Citizens Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 1st. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CFG shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Citizens Financial Group to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Citizens Financial Group to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.47.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.