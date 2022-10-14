Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 21,878 Shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its position in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,878 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.14% of Assured Guaranty worth $4,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGO. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Assured Guaranty in the 4th quarter worth $419,000. Reinhart Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 419,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,696,000 after purchasing an additional 110,539 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 255.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty in the 1st quarter worth about $315,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty in the 1st quarter worth about $645,000. Institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AGO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Assured Guaranty in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Assured Guaranty from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th.

Shares of NYSE AGO opened at $54.80 on Friday. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 1 year low of $44.94 and a 1 year high of $65.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.23 and a 200 day moving average of $55.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 34.57% and a return on equity of 7.00%. The company had revenue of $90.00 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Assured Guaranty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.81%.

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

