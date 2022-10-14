Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 35,042 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 123,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,042 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $4,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Invitation Homes by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,649,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,481,574,000 after acquiring an additional 2,784,696 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 66.8% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 74,757,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,004,285,000 after purchasing an additional 29,927,640 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,992,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,312,008,000 after purchasing an additional 7,152,163 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,359,468,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,070,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,062,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310,121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Invitation Homes from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Invitation Homes from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Invitation Homes from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Invitation Homes from $40.50 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Invitation Homes from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.67.

Invitation Homes Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE INVH opened at $32.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.44. Invitation Homes Inc. has a one year low of $31.35 and a one year high of $45.80. The firm has a market cap of $19.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.90.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $557.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.52 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 3.66% and a net margin of 16.37%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

Invitation Homes Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 154.39%.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

