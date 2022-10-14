Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 60,000 Shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its stake in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) by 39.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,966 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 60,000 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.11% of Guidewire Software worth $6,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Guidewire Software by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,197,607 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $491,797,000 after buying an additional 109,373 shares during the last quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 2,245,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $212,491,000 after purchasing an additional 286,750 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,216,665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,658,000 after purchasing an additional 172,751 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,737,384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $164,391,000 after purchasing an additional 253,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 1,376,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,239,000 after purchasing an additional 342,391 shares in the last quarter. 99.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Guidewire Software Trading Down 1.2 %

GWRE stock opened at $55.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.79 and a beta of 1.31. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.04 and a twelve month high of $128.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.04 and a 200-day moving average of $76.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Guidewire Software ( NYSE:GWRE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The technology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.02. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 10.06% and a negative net margin of 22.20%. The company had revenue of $244.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GWRE shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Guidewire Software from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Guidewire Software from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Oppenheimer reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Guidewire Software from $114.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Guidewire Software from $99.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Guidewire Software presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Guidewire Software news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 2,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total value of $182,429.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,430,568.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Guidewire Software news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 2,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total value of $182,429.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,430,568.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Priscilla Hung sold 7,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total value of $464,993.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,403,682. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,202 shares of company stock valued at $2,588,310 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

