Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Trims Holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 156,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,365 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $5,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UNM. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. apricus wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Unum Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,776,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Unum Group by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 233,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,739,000 after purchasing an additional 39,557 shares during the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Unum Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Unum Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $327,000. 80.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Unum Group from $21.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Unum Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.80.

Shares of NYSE:UNM opened at $42.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.43. Unum Group has a twelve month low of $22.25 and a twelve month high of $42.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of 7.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.11.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.68. Unum Group had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Unum Group will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total value of $1,605,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 950,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,138,227.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Unum Group news, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total transaction of $1,605,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 950,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,138,227.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,272,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

