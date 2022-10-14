Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) Sets New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after Scotiabank lowered their price target on the stock from C$72.50 to C$69.50. The company traded as low as $37.04 and last traded at $37.09, with a volume of 5839 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.46.

RCI has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Rogers Communications from C$69.00 to C$68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. TD Securities reduced their target price on Rogers Communications from C$83.00 to C$81.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. CIBC reduced their target price on Rogers Communications from C$77.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rogers Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rogers Communications

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RCI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Rogers Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $168,909,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 19.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,914,046 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $379,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271,206 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 79.3% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,531,602 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $143,583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119,538 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 34.1% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,151,634 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $235,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,658 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 8.8% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,826,574 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $549,325,000 after acquiring an additional 798,106 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.35% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Communications Trading Up 2.3 %

The company has a market cap of $19.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 11.26%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Rogers Communications Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a $0.3884 dividend. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.69%.

About Rogers Communications

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 11.3 million subscribers.

