Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

RCL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $61.45.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock opened at $44.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.22, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.30. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a one year low of $31.09 and a one year high of $98.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($2.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.23) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative net margin of 95.46% and a negative return on equity of 87.89%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s quarterly revenue was up 4190.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($5.06) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post -7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Command Bank grew its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 4,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 5,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 67.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of February 25, 2022, it operated 61 ships.

