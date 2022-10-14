Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) Receives $30.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SPNS shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sapiens International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Sapiens International from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Sapiens International from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sapiens International in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ SPNS opened at $18.36 on Friday. Sapiens International has a twelve month low of $17.23 and a twelve month high of $38.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Sapiens International ( NASDAQ:SPNS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.03). Sapiens International had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 11.15%. The firm had revenue of $118.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Sapiens International’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sapiens International will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. Sapiens International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.84%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPNS. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Sapiens International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 51.4% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 21.6% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,046 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sapiens International in the first quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sapiens International in the second quarter worth approximately $236,000. 26.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, the European Union, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. The company offers Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite for personal, commercial, and specialty lines; and Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster for life, pension, and annuities.

