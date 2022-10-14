Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) Given a €115.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €115.00 ($117.35) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €180.00 ($183.67) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group set a €165.00 ($168.37) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €122.00 ($124.49) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €145.00 ($147.96) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €100.00 ($102.04) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Wednesday, September 28th.

Schneider Electric S.E. Price Performance

Shares of SU stock opened at €123.20 ($125.71) on Tuesday. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 52-week low of €64.88 ($66.20) and a 52-week high of €76.34 ($77.90). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €124.38 and a 200 day moving average price of €127.40.

Schneider Electric S.E. Company Profile

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, energy management software solutions, transfer switches, surge protection and power conditioning products, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

