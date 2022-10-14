Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) Given a €126.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU – Get Rating) has been given a €126.00 ($128.57) price target by The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 2.27% from the company’s previous close.

SU has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €180.00 ($183.67) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €145.00 ($147.96) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. UBS Group set a €165.00 ($168.37) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €100.00 ($102.04) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($147.96) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Thursday, September 22nd.

Shares of SU stock opened at €123.20 ($125.71) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €124.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is €127.40. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 52 week low of €64.88 ($66.20) and a 52 week high of €76.34 ($77.90).

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, energy management software solutions, transfer switches, surge protection and power conditioning products, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

