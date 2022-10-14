Scott & Selber Inc. Has $4.07 Million Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Scott & Selber Inc. boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,627 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises 1.9% of Scott & Selber Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Scott & Selber Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $4,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,823,028,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 198,224,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,191,909,000 after acquiring an additional 10,326,974 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2,671.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,099,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,400,000 after acquiring an additional 4,915,334 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 216,096,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,730,682,000 after acquiring an additional 4,893,526 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 256.3% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,882,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,582,000 after acquiring an additional 3,511,900 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MRK shares. Atlantic Securities lifted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group lifted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Cowen lifted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.83.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MRK opened at $92.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.78. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.50 and a twelve month high of $95.72.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $14.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.85 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.45% and a net margin of 29.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.27%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

