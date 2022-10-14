scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH) Price Target Increased to $13.00 by Analysts at Maxim Group

scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Maxim Group from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of scPharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th.

Shares of SCPH stock opened at $5.50 on Tuesday. scPharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.48 and a 12-month high of $6.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.47 and its 200 day moving average is $5.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.70 million, a P/E ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 0.23.

scPharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SCPH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.03). Research analysts expect that scPharmaceuticals will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder 5Am Partners Iv, Llc sold 26,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.52, for a total transaction of $146,953.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 120,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $662,742.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 626,622 shares of company stock worth $2,635,860 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of scPharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of scPharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC raised its position in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 2,366.0% during the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 23,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 22,217 shares during the period. Finally, Thomasville National Bank raised its position in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the period. 57.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

scPharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of transformative pharmaceutical products for subcutaneous delivery. Its products include FUROSCIX, a furosemide injection which is used as parenteral diuretic in treating heart failure and scCeftriaxone, used as parenteral antibiotic outside the hospital setting.

