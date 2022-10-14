Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $9.41, but opened at $9.11. Sculptor Capital Management shares last traded at $9.01, with a volume of 1,627 shares trading hands.

Specifically, major shareholder Sculptor Capital Management, I sold 64,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.77, for a total transaction of $242,576.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,163 shares in the company, valued at $121,254.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 215,765 shares of company stock worth $794,257 over the last 90 days. 27.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sculptor Capital Management Trading Up 2.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $615.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.23.

Sculptor Capital Management Increases Dividend

Sculptor Capital Management ( NYSE:SCU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $112.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.06 million. Sculptor Capital Management had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 10.39%. Research analysts expect that Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.45%. This is an increase from Sculptor Capital Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Sculptor Capital Management’s payout ratio is currently -24.76%.

Institutional Trading of Sculptor Capital Management

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Sculptor Capital Management by 3.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,059,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,751,000 after acquiring an additional 39,899 shares in the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 228,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,188,000 after buying an additional 24,922 shares during the period. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sterneck Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management during the 3rd quarter worth $133,000. 16.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sculptor Capital Management

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services to its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors, which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices.

