Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Holdings Lifted by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) by 708.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 30,562 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Seagen were worth $6,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Seagen by 17.9% during the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,796 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Seagen in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,575,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Seagen by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 183,614 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,489,000 after purchasing an additional 17,724 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Seagen in the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagen in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

SGEN opened at $133.53 on Friday. Seagen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.43 and a fifty-two week high of $192.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $151.37 and a 200-day moving average of $152.30.

Seagen ( NASDAQ:SGEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.09. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 24.33% and a negative net margin of 41.61%. The company had revenue of $497.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.77 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.47) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Seagen Inc. will post -3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 1,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.22, for a total transaction of $334,822.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 141,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,064,171.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Roger D. Dansey sold 4,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.22, for a total value of $724,115.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,457,422.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 1,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.22, for a total value of $334,822.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 141,371 shares in the company, valued at $24,064,171.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,625 shares of company stock valued at $1,638,368 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Seagen in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Seagen in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Seagen from $160.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. TheStreet lowered Seagen from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on Seagen from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Seagen currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.21.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

