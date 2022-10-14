Seaport Res Ptn Downgrades Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) to Neutral

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on HUN. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $34.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Huntsman from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Huntsman currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.40.

Huntsman stock opened at $26.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.34 and its 200 day moving average is $30.81. Huntsman has a 12-month low of $23.53 and a 12-month high of $41.65. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 4.48, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.16.

Huntsman ( NYSE:HUN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 22.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Huntsman will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP David M. Stryker bought 10,000 shares of Huntsman stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.90 per share, for a total transaction of $299,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 341,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,214,258.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP David M. Stryker acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.90 per share, with a total value of $299,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 341,614 shares in the company, valued at $10,214,258.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Curtis E. Espeland acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.18 per share, with a total value of $452,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,533 shares in the company, valued at $559,325.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUN. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Huntsman by 369.0% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Huntsman during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 45.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. 87.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

