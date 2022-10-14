Short Interest in Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:WAFU) Declines By 84.4%

Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:WAFU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 84.4% from the September 15th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 90,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wah Fu Education Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Wah Fu Education Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:WAFU – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.33% of Wah Fu Education Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 0.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wah Fu Education Group alerts:

Wah Fu Education Group Stock Performance

Shares of WAFU opened at $2.10 on Friday. Wah Fu Education Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.93 and a fifty-two week high of $6.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.55.

About Wah Fu Education Group

Wah Fu Education Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online exam preparation services and related technology solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, Online Education Services; and Technological Development and Operation Services. The Online Education Services segment offers online education platforms to institutions, such as universities and training institutions, and online course development service companies.

Read More

