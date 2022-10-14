Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Shares Acquired by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating) by 31.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Shutterstock were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 94.3% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,087,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $101,237,000 after acquiring an additional 527,928 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in Shutterstock by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 723,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,435,000 after purchasing an additional 147,405 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Shutterstock by 6.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,132,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $198,495,000 after purchasing an additional 138,474 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 52.7% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 351,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,719,000 after buying an additional 121,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD grew its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 22.0% during the first quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 363,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,799,000 after buying an additional 65,562 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Shutterstock alerts:

Shutterstock Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of SSTK opened at $51.44 on Friday. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.31 and a 52-week high of $128.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.13.

Shutterstock Dividend Announcement

Shutterstock ( NYSE:SSTK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. Shutterstock had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The company had revenue of $206.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. Shutterstock’s payout ratio is currently 45.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SSTK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Shutterstock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Shutterstock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Shutterstock from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.25.

About Shutterstock

(Get Rating)

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides quality content, and creative workflow solutions in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Shutterstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shutterstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.