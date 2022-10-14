SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) Trading Up 3.6% on Analyst Upgrade

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) shares were up 3.6% on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $21.00 to $22.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. SI-BONE traded as high as $17.10 and last traded at $17.10. Approximately 886 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 249,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.51.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on SIBN. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of SI-BONE to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.75.

In other SI-BONE news, CFO Anshul Maheshwari sold 1,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total transaction of $29,548.61. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 89,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,547,230.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other SI-BONE news, CFO Anshul Maheshwari sold 1,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total transaction of $29,548.61. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 89,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,547,230.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laura Francis sold 5,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total transaction of $90,737.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 326,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,639,081.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,860 shares of company stock valued at $412,539. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in SI-BONE during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,089,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in SI-BONE by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,567,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,098,000 after acquiring an additional 395,658 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its stake in SI-BONE by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 501,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,115,000 after acquiring an additional 50,845 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in SI-BONE by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Finally, Tamarack Advisers LP lifted its stake in SI-BONE by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 535,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,062,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the period.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 7.91 and a current ratio of 8.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $604.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.05 and a beta of 1.12.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.05). SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 69.36% and a negative return on equity of 51.84%. The firm had revenue of $25.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and degeneration, adult deformity, and pelvic ring traumatic fractures.

