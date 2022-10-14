Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Shares Purchased by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,079 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,622 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $6,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Signature Bank by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,161,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,808,223,000 after purchasing an additional 378,308 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Signature Bank by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,682,876 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,374,378,000 after purchasing an additional 310,514 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Signature Bank by 72.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,198,719 shares of the bank’s stock worth $939,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346,224 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Signature Bank by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,090,146 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $906,927,000 after acquiring an additional 55,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Signature Bank by 72.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,577,263 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $462,910,000 after acquiring an additional 663,755 shares in the last quarter. 98.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBNY stock opened at $153.79 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $174.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.38. The stock has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.71. Signature Bank has a fifty-two week low of $141.30 and a fifty-two week high of $374.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Signature Bank ( NASDAQ:SBNY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $5.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $686.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.62 million. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 43.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 21.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is 11.93%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SBNY shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Signature Bank from $280.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Signature Bank in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Maxim Group dropped their target price on Signature Bank from $450.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Signature Bank from $460.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.00.

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

