SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) Shares Sold by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. reduced its stake in SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in SP Plus were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SP. Telemark Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SP Plus by 17.8% in the first quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC now owns 1,001,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,391,000 after acquiring an additional 151,600 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in SP Plus by 307.2% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 188,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,791,000 after buying an additional 142,219 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in SP Plus by 969.6% in the first quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 154,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,838,000 after buying an additional 139,859 shares during the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors increased its holdings in SP Plus by 13.0% in the first quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 979,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,731,000 after buying an additional 113,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in SP Plus by 5.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,434,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,985,000 after buying an additional 80,286 shares during the last quarter. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SP Plus Stock Performance

Shares of SP stock opened at $33.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.70. The firm has a market cap of $770.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 1.36. SP Plus Co. has a 1 year low of $25.29 and a 1 year high of $37.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SP Plus ( NASDAQ:SP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $196.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.55 million. SP Plus had a return on equity of 23.97% and a net margin of 3.36%. Analysts predict that SP Plus Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barrington Research increased their target price on SP Plus from $47.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SP Plus in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SP Plus news, CEO G Marc Baumann sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $74,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 187,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,951,523. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Robert Toy sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.33, for a total transaction of $137,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,831,677.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO G Marc Baumann sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $74,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,951,523. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $281,320. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SP Plus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SP Plus Corporation provides mobility solutions, parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. The company operates in Commercial and Aviation segments. It provides on-site parking management, valet parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, event logistics, remote airline check-in, security, municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement, and consulting services, as well as shuttle bus vehicles and drivers; baggage services, including delivery of delayed luggage and baggage handling services; wheelchair assist services; baggage repair and replacement services; and on-street parking meter collection and other forms of parking enforcement services.

Featured Stories

