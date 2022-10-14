SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) Stock Holdings Reduced by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. lowered its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,298 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned approximately 0.05% of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF worth $3,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 7,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 87.1% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JNK opened at $88.06 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.61. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $86.28 and a twelve month high of $109.46.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

