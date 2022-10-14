Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Hits New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on the stock from $111.00 to $90.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock. Stanley Black & Decker traded as low as $74.56 and last traded at $75.83, with a volume of 18916 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $76.65.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SWK. Citigroup decreased their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Stanley Black & Decker to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $145.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $107.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, Director Robert J. Manning purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $85.50 per share, with a total value of $2,565,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,565,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Stanley Black & Decker news, Director Robert J. Manning purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $85.50 per share, with a total value of $2,565,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,565,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Janet Link sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.96, for a total value of $90,960.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,570,529.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker Price Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWK. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,623,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,603,393,000 after buying an additional 2,774,661 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 741.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,031,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $212,996,000 after buying an additional 1,789,905 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $293,104,000. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $181,765,000. Finally, Gates Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $160,712,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 5.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is an increase from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is currently 51.78%.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

