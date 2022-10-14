Stephen Martin Middleton Purchases 10,000 Shares of Jarvis Securities plc (LON:JIM) Stock

Jarvis Securities plc (LON:JIM – Get Rating) insider Stephen Martin Middleton bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 135 ($1.63) per share, for a total transaction of £13,500 ($16,312.23).

Jarvis Securities Stock Performance

Shares of JIM opened at GBX 143.50 ($1.73) on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 150.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 190.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Jarvis Securities plc has a 12 month low of GBX 91.20 ($1.10) and a 12 month high of GBX 309.70 ($3.74). The company has a market cap of £64.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,304.55.

Jarvis Securities Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a yield of 1.94%. Jarvis Securities’s dividend payout ratio is 118.18%.

About Jarvis Securities

Jarvis Securities plc, through its subsidiary, Jarvis Investment Management Limited, provides stock broking services to retail and institutional clients in the United Kingdom. The company offers retail execution-only stockbroking services; nominee, certificated, SIPP, and ISA accounts; savings schemes; and outsourced financial administration services to investment firms.

