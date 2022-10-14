Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SRCL. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stericycle by 70.0% in the second quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,204,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $228,200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,142,812 shares during the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Stericycle by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,620,912 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $246,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,500 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Stericycle by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,965,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $130,049,000 after purchasing an additional 496,687 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Stericycle by 87.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 668,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,340,000 after purchasing an additional 312,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its position in Stericycle by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 2,079,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,180,000 after purchasing an additional 246,183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

SRCL stock opened at $41.74 on Friday. Stericycle has a twelve month low of $39.63 and a twelve month high of $70.91. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of -43.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 6.22% and a negative net margin of 3.28%. The business had revenue of $679.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.27 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Stericycle will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including sharps disposable and management solutions; pharmaceutical waste services; hazardous waste disposal; maritime waste services, such as seaport and airport waste; and compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

