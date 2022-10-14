Steve Wadey Purchases 44 Shares of QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ) Stock

QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ – Get Rating) insider Steve Wadey bought 44 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 341 ($4.12) per share, with a total value of £150.04 ($181.30).

Steve Wadey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 9th, Steve Wadey bought 44 shares of QinetiQ Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 339 ($4.10) per share, with a total value of £149.16 ($180.23).

On Tuesday, August 9th, Steve Wadey bought 39 shares of QinetiQ Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 387 ($4.68) per share, with a total value of £150.93 ($182.37).

QinetiQ Group Trading Down 2.1 %

LON:QQ opened at GBX 339.40 ($4.10) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.96 billion and a PE ratio of 2,121.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 346.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 351.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QinetiQ Group Company Profile

QQ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 465 ($5.62) target price on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research note on Monday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of QinetiQ Group from GBX 355 ($4.29) to GBX 375 ($4.53) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 440 ($5.32) price target on shares of QinetiQ Group in a report on Wednesday.

(Get Rating)

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United States, Australia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; artificial intelligence, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; maritime platform, and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.

