Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Sells 135 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 49,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for about 1.9% of Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $7,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. Cairn Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth about $367,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 43,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,614,000 after acquiring an additional 12,825 shares during the last quarter. VeraBank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 13,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 77,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,827,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.
AbbVie Stock Up 3.1 %
ABBV opened at $142.92 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $140.18 and a 200 day moving average of $148.01. The company has a market cap of $252.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.67. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.86 and a 12 month high of $175.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15.
AbbVie Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 79.89%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms recently weighed in on ABBV. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of AbbVie to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Argus decreased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.88.
AbbVie Profile
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.
