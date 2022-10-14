StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Virtu Financial from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Virtu Financial from $28.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Virtu Financial to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Virtu Financial from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Virtu Financial from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.38.

Virtu Financial Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:VIRT opened at $21.65 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.84. Virtu Financial has a 52 week low of $20.43 and a 52 week high of $38.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.68 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Virtu Financial ( NASDAQ:VIRT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $357.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.90 million. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 40.56% and a net margin of 14.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Virtu Financial will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joanne Minieri acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.45 per share, for a total transaction of $93,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,785.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 42.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in Virtu Financial during the second quarter worth $35,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial in the second quarter valued at $35,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial in the first quarter valued at $65,000. 50.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc, a financial services company, provides data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

