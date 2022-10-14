StockNews.com Lowers Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TXN. UBS Group decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a buy rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Texas Instruments in a research report on Tuesday. They set a market perform rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $181.13.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of TXN opened at $154.34 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 5.09. Texas Instruments has a 52-week low of $144.46 and a 52-week high of $202.26.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 64.02% and a net margin of 43.78%. Research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments will post 9.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 15th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 10.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 43,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total value of $7,705,295.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 66,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,955,124.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 43,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total value of $7,705,295.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 66,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,955,124.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 12,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.64, for a total value of $2,172,495.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,668,024.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,415 shares of company stock worth $10,241,311. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth $1,534,890,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,113,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,244,069,000 after purchasing an additional 6,363,962 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 31,412,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,763,635,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209,099 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,183,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,025,659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,638,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,685,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779,273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

