StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) Shares Purchased by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 761,828 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,124 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.24% of StoneCo worth $5,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of StoneCo by 2.3% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,578,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,754,000 after buying an additional 213,825 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of StoneCo in the first quarter worth about $51,661,000. MFN Partners Management LP boosted its position in shares of StoneCo by 100.0% in the first quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,800,000 after buying an additional 2,000,000 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of StoneCo by 951.6% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,788,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,327,000 after buying an additional 3,428,320 shares during the period. Finally, Lead Edge Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of StoneCo by 5.0% in the first quarter. Lead Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 3,149,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,849,000 after buying an additional 149,481 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on STNE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $9.80 to $7.80 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on StoneCo from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on StoneCo from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on StoneCo from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, StoneCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.77.

StoneCo Price Performance

STNE opened at $10.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.73. StoneCo Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $6.81 and a fifty-two week high of $40.04.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. StoneCo had a negative return on equity of 7.68% and a negative net margin of 36.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 275.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

StoneCo Company Profile

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

