Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Buys 27,826 Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 360,981 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,826 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.38% of DaVita worth $28,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DVA. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in DaVita by 266.1% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 239,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,193,000 after acquiring an additional 173,878 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in DaVita by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 323,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,543,000 after acquiring an additional 113,560 shares during the last quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE bought a new stake in DaVita during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,389,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in DaVita during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,551,000. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its holdings in DaVita by 210.5% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 98,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,129,000 after acquiring an additional 66,706 shares during the last quarter. 88.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DaVita stock opened at $89.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.69. DaVita Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.97 and a 12-month high of $124.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.28 and its 200 day moving average is $94.58. The company has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.09.

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.19. DaVita had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 84.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DaVita Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DVA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of DaVita from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of DaVita from $150.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of DaVita from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of DaVita to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of DaVita from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DaVita presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.43.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

