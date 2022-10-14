Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Hits New 52-Week Low on Insider Selling

Shares of Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $6.54 and last traded at $6.55, with a volume of 5160 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.87.

Specifically, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 4,035 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total transaction of $33,167.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 824,943 shares in the company, valued at $6,781,031.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, General Counsel Katherine Haar sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total transaction of $31,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 217,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,939,315.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 4,035 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total transaction of $33,167.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 824,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,781,031.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 92,313 shares of company stock worth $786,965. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SUMO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sumo Logic has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.07.

Sumo Logic Trading Down 1.2 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $791.89 million, a PE ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 1.27.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.04). Sumo Logic had a negative return on equity of 28.29% and a negative net margin of 49.82%. The business had revenue of $74.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.55 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sumo Logic by 555.7% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 16,560 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Sumo Logic by 19.5% during the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 39,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in Sumo Logic by 45.0% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 37,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 11,749 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Sumo Logic by 198.4% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 36,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 24,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in Sumo Logic by 10.0% during the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 5,433,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,296,000 after acquiring an additional 492,080 shares during the last quarter. 72.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sumo Logic

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. It offers Continuous Intelligence Platform, a cloud-native, multi-tenant, and secure service that leverages to enable reliability and security of cloud applications and workloads.

