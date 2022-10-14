Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) Price Target Cut to $21.00

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $26.00 to $21.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 41.60% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on SNCY. Cowen started coverage on Sun Country Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Sun Country Airlines from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Sun Country Airlines from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Sun Country Airlines to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Sun Country Airlines from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Country Airlines has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.25.

Sun Country Airlines Price Performance

Shares of Sun Country Airlines stock opened at $14.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.68 and a 200 day moving average of $20.78. Sun Country Airlines has a 12 month low of $13.25 and a 12 month high of $34.05. The firm has a market cap of $862.22 million, a PE ratio of 70.62 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sun Country Airlines

Sun Country Airlines ( NASDAQ:SNCY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.16). Sun Country Airlines had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The firm had revenue of $219.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. Sun Country Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Sun Country Airlines will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 3,804,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,612,000 after acquiring an additional 211,284 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Sun Country Airlines by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,625,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,146 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Sun Country Airlines by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,593,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,904,000 after purchasing an additional 695,201 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Sun Country Airlines by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,194,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,240,000 after purchasing an additional 72,602 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Sun Country Airlines by 1,711.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,730,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,691 shares during the period.

Sun Country Airlines Company Profile

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 48 aircraft, including 36 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

