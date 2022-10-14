Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Price Target Cut to C$63.00

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF – Get Rating) (NYSE:SLF) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Barclays from C$67.00 to C$63.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares cut their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$68.00 to C$67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$70.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial to C$65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Cormark upped their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$66.29.

TSE:SLF opened at C$55.33 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$58.15 and its 200-day moving average price is C$60.94. The company has a current ratio of 811.07, a quick ratio of 759.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.62. The company has a market cap of C$32.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.69. Sun Life Financial has a twelve month low of C$52.97 and a twelve month high of C$74.22.

Sun Life Financial ( TSE:SLF Get Rating ) (NYSE:SLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported C$1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.40 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$2.01 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sun Life Financial will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sun Life Financial news, Director Kevin Strain sold 27,391 shares of Sun Life Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$61.98, for a total value of C$1,697,694.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$139,455.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

