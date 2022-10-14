SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) Shares Purchased by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,372 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in SunPower were worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of SunPower by 20.7% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its holdings in shares of SunPower by 4.3% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 21,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SunPower by 3.1% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 33,146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in SunPower by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in SunPower by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 5,435 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.61% of the company’s stock.

Get SunPower alerts:

SunPower Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SPWR opened at $17.96 on Friday. SunPower Co. has a 1 year low of $12.78 and a 1 year high of $34.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SunPower ( NASDAQ:SPWR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). SunPower had a negative net margin of 10.51% and a negative return on equity of 4.15%. The business had revenue of $417.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that SunPower Co. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

SPWR has been the topic of several research reports. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of SunPower from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of SunPower from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of SunPower from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of SunPower from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on SunPower in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SunPower presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.87.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Vichheka Heang sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total transaction of $349,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,897.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other SunPower news, insider Vichheka Heang sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total value of $349,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,897.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Manavendra Sial sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total value of $665,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,353,070.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,912 shares of company stock worth $1,634,371 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

SunPower Profile

(Get Rating)

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions to customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar, storage, and home energy solutions and components through a combination of its third-party installing and non-installing dealer network and resellers, as well as in-house sales team; and turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services and sale of energy under power purchase agreements.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SunPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.