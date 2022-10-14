Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Position Cut by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. trimmed its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 284 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advocate Group LLC bought a new stake in Sysco in the second quarter valued at $368,000. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Sysco by 4.6% in the second quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 233,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,791,000 after buying an additional 10,316 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Sysco in the second quarter valued at $208,000. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sysco during the second quarter valued at about $355,000. Finally, HMS Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 114.7% during the second quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 10,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 5,584 shares in the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sysco alerts:

Sysco Price Performance

NYSE:SYY opened at $74.47 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28. The firm has a market cap of $37.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.21, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.04. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $68.05 and a 52-week high of $91.53.

Sysco Announces Dividend

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Sysco had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 119.55%. The company had revenue of $18.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SYY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Sysco from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Sysco from $94.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Sysco from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.56.

Sysco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.