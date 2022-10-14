Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) Shares Acquired by Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC boosted its position in Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM – Get Rating) by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,648 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s holdings in Tata Motors were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TTM. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Tata Motors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Tata Motors during the 1st quarter valued at $262,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tata Motors by 76.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 5,469 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Tata Motors by 33.7% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 3,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tata Motors during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $363,000. 4.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tata Motors Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of TTM opened at $24.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.46 and its 200-day moving average is $27.52. Tata Motors Limited has a one year low of $22.92 and a one year high of $35.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tata Motors ( NYSE:TTM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter. Tata Motors had a negative net margin of 4.18% and a negative return on equity of 52.30%. Analysts forecast that Tata Motors Limited will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TTM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Tata Motors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tata Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Tata Motors in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Tata Motors Company Profile

Tata Motors Limited designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various automotive vehicles. The company offers passenger cars; sports utility vehicles; intermediate and light commercial vehicles; small, medium, and heavy commercial vehicles; defense vehicles; pickups, wingers, buses, and trucks; and electric vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories.

