Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley downgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $36.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.14.

Shares of TMHC stock opened at $25.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.22. Taylor Morrison Home has a 12 month low of $20.05 and a 12 month high of $35.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.70.

Taylor Morrison Home ( NYSE:TMHC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 22.19%. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. Analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Louis Steffens purchased 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.07 per share, for a total transaction of $253,770.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,030,467.69. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camden Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 8,307 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,333 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 32,004 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 47,914 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 83,909 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.05% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

