TD Securities Cuts MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) Price Target to C$65.00

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by TD Securities from C$70.00 to C$65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on MTY. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$66.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on MTY Food Group from C$64.00 to C$68.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on MTY Food Group from C$63.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$75.00 to C$70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$67.07.

Shares of TSE MTY opened at C$54.51 on Tuesday. MTY Food Group has a twelve month low of C$45.20 and a twelve month high of C$66.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$58.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$55.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.74. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87.

MTY Food Group ( TSE:MTY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 7th. The company reported C$0.92 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$171.54 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MTY Food Group will post 4.4178113 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 1st. MTY Food Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.74%.

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. As of November 30, 2021, the company had 6,719 locations comprising 6,603 franchised, 23 joint ventures, and 93 corporate locations.

