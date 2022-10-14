Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) Given a €2.70 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D – Get Rating) has been given a €2.70 ($2.76) price objective by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 33.27% from the company’s previous close.

O2D has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays set a €2.80 ($2.86) price target on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Wednesday. Warburg Research set a €2.60 ($2.65) price target on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Friday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.60 ($3.67) price target on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.30 ($2.35) price target on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, UBS Group set a €2.60 ($2.65) price objective on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Thursday, September 15th.

Telefónica Deutschland Stock Performance

Shares of O2D stock opened at €2.03 ($2.07) on Wednesday. Telefónica Deutschland has a one year low of €2.03 ($2.08) and a one year high of €3.03 ($3.09). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.57, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €2.42 and a 200 day moving average price of €2.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19.

Telefónica Deutschland Company Profile

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers mobile and stationery voice and data services; very high data rate digital subscriber line (VDSL) internet services; fiber-to-the-home lines; broadband services, consisting of VDSL, cable, fiber, and fixed mobile substitution services; and machine to machine communication and managed connectivity services.

