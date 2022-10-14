The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Price Target Cut to $58.00

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by JMP Securities from $60.00 to $58.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on CG. UBS Group raised their price target on The Carlyle Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on The Carlyle Group from $56.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered The Carlyle Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America reaffirmed an underperform rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.71.

The Carlyle Group Stock Up 3.3 %

CG opened at $26.62 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.87, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.69. The Carlyle Group has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $60.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.38.

The Carlyle Group Dividend Announcement

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.06. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 40.15% and a net margin of 31.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.77%.

Insider Activity at The Carlyle Group

In other The Carlyle Group news, General Counsel Jeffrey W. Ferguson sold 9,070 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $343,299.50. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 1,028,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,937,657.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other The Carlyle Group news, General Counsel Jeffrey W. Ferguson sold 9,070 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $343,299.50. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 1,028,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,937,657.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Curtis L. Buser sold 38,890 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $1,471,986.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,094,484 shares in the company, valued at $41,426,219.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 630,787 shares of company stock worth $29,311,622. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Carlyle Group

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CG. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 257.1% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 94.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

