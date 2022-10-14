The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) PT Lowered to $62.00 at Piper Sandler

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Piper Sandler from $68.00 to $62.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on The Carlyle Group from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut The Carlyle Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on The Carlyle Group from $56.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut The Carlyle Group from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Carlyle Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.71.

The Carlyle Group Trading Up 3.3 %

NASDAQ CG opened at $26.62 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.38. The Carlyle Group has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $60.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.87, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.69.

The Carlyle Group Dividend Announcement

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 40.15% and a net margin of 31.86%. Research analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were given a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.77%.

Insider Transactions at The Carlyle Group

In other news, insider Bruce M. Larson sold 8,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $330,922.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 189,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,180,599.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Bruce M. Larson sold 8,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $330,922.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 189,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,180,599.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 9,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $200,981.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,960,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,944,677.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 630,787 shares of company stock valued at $29,311,622 in the last ninety days. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Carlyle Group

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in The Carlyle Group by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 11,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 4,124 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,131,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,246,000 after purchasing an additional 174,666 shares in the last quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 15,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,311,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,876,000 after purchasing an additional 251,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 37,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. 94.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

