The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Barry Investment Advisors LLC

Barry Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,164 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises about 1.2% of Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth $25,000. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 135.0% during the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 94 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $282.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $293.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $294.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $264.51 and a fifty-two week high of $420.61. The firm has a market cap of $289.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.95.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by $0.10. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.88% and a negative return on equity of 3,166.43%. The firm had revenue of $43.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 18th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 46.71%.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total value of $4,000,689.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,917,927.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at $10,917,927.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $399.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Home Depot to $327.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Home Depot to $334.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $365.68.

Home Depot Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.