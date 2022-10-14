The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) Position Reduced by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its position in shares of The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 111,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,389 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.22% of Howard Hughes worth $7,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC raised its holdings in Howard Hughes by 10.4% during the second quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 34,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,367,000 after purchasing an additional 3,284 shares in the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors bought a new position in shares of Howard Hughes in the second quarter valued at $25,411,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 94.2% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after buying an additional 12,714 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 16.8% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 31,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after buying an additional 4,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karpas Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 65.2% in the second quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 19,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after buying an additional 7,791 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HHC opened at $54.87 on Friday. The Howard Hughes Co. has a twelve month low of $50.90 and a twelve month high of $105.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.93.

Several research firms have issued reports on HHC. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Howard Hughes in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut Howard Hughes from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Howard Hughes in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Howard Hughes from $127.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Howard Hughes from $100.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Howard Hughes presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.50.

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. As of December 31, 2020, the Operating Assets segment owned 15 retail, 33 office, 12 multi-family, 3 hospitality, and 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located in The Woodlands, Texas; Chicago, Illinois; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.

